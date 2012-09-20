* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down 0.04 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.6 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors awaited manufacturing data from China later in the session for clues about whether Beijing would be prompted to take more stimulus action. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors bought stocks worth 10.49 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.25 percent. * India's opposition parties stage nationwide protest against FDI in retail and fuel price increase. * Analysts expect some profit-taking as India's crisis-torn government looked set to offer a limited rollback of its hike in diesel prices on Wednesday after a key ally withdrew from the coalition, reducing it to a minority and raising the risk of an early election. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)