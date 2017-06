* USD/INR likely to open higher on political uncertainty after key government ally pulls out in protest against diesel price hike, foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. Pair last closed at 54.01/02. * Dealers expect pair to open around 54.30-54.35 levels and trade in 54.20-54.60 band. * The biggest ally in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, escalating a political firestorm over big-ticket reform measures launched last week to revive India's flagging economy. * USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 54.49-52, with biddish tone on political uncertainty. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading flat, down 0.04, though MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index down 0.7 percent. * Euro stood at $1.3047, hovering below a four-month peak of $1.3173 reached on Monday in a range-trade as markets wait to see if Spain will seek a bailout and activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)