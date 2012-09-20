* India's main indexes, the BSE index falls 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.7 percent * A key ally of the ruling coalition withdrew its support on Tuesday, demanding the government reverse its decision to raise diesel prices and open India's supermarket sector to foreign direct investment. * The government was considering a partial reduction in diesel prices, but will not offer a U-turn on its retail measures, Congress Party sources told Reuters. * Retailers fall: Pantaloon Retail down 4.3 percent after falling 4.2 percent on Tuesday when it was hit by profit-taking. Shares surged 27.3 o n Friday and Monday. * Shoppers Stop falls 1.7 percent. * Banks fall as any signs of rollbacks on reforms could dent expectations for rate cuts from the RBI: ICICI Bank falls 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India falls 1.1 percent. * However, state-owned oil stocks show no reaction to prospects of a rollback in diesel prices given expectations any retracement would be limited. * Oil stocks reacting most after oil prices slumped on Wednesday in one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year after Saudi Arabia said it would take steps to moderate oil prices. * Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.5 percent while Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 2.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)