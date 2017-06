* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.16 percent as a slump in oil prices and the central bank's liquidity assurance offset concerns about political instability after a key government ally withdrew its support. * Oil prices slumped on Wednesday in one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year after Saudi Arabia said it would take steps to moderate oil prices. * Bonds were also supported after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn said the central bank has not ruled out open market operations to inject liquidity despite cutting the cash reserve ratio for lenders. * Traders expect 10-year bonds will trade in an 8.10-8.20 percent range in the near-term. * Political developments may be key after Trinamool Congress withdrew its support, raising concerns the government will roll back some of its recent measures or shy away from pursuing additional reforms. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)