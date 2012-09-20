* Jindal Steel and Power gains as much as 3.1 percent after a government panel allowed the company to retain its Jitpur coal block as part of an ongoing review of a controversial allocation process dubbed Coalgate, as per media reports. * Jitpur supplies coal to Jindal's key Godda project, and worries about the fate of the block had weighed on the stock. * "With today's decision, JSPL can now focus on development of the coal block and associated power project," Citigroup said in a note dated on Sept. 18. * Jindal Steel pares some of its gains, up 0.1 percent as of 1340 India time, after rising 18.4 percent over the previous three sessions tracking a post-Fed QE3 rally in resources and commodity stocks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)