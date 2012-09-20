September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 20, 2013

Coupon 0.05 pct

Yield 0.4 pct

Issue Price 99.568

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JB4

Data supplied by International Insider.