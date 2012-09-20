BRIEF-German Startups Group buys software technology for livestream auctions from the insolvency estate of Auctionata AG
June 6 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
Spe 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank SAAR (LB Saar)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.57
Reoffer price 99.57
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SLB5540
