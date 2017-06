* India's OIS rates ease with 1-year rate down 2 bps to 7.68 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 7.14 percent. * Receiving in 1-year swaps driven mainly by the drop in Brent crude prices below $108 a barrel after data showed China's manufacturing activity continued to contract, weakening sentiment further in a market already reeling from Saudi Arabia's pledge to keep oil prices low. * Traders also brace for the extra liquidity cushion of 170 billion rupees ($3.14 billion) on Saturday after the RBI cut the cash reserve ratio. * Sentiment in OIS also helped after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn said the central bank has not ruled out open market operations to inject liquidity. ($1 = 54.0550 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)