* Indian overnight cash rates are steady at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10. * Banks' refinancings from RBI rises to 187.73 billion rupees as on Sept 18, the highest in one-and-half months. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 852.95 billion rupees, marking the highest in over two-and-half months, signaling stress in the banking system due to advance tax outflows. * RBI's 25 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio will be effective from Saturday, which will add 170 billion rupees of liquidity. * Trader with primary dealership says repo borrowing and refinance will come down as government spending increases. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 148.29 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.1 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 425.55 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)