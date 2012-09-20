September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Freie Hansestadt Bremen (Bremen)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLb & WGZ Bank

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1K0V35

Data supplied by International Insider.