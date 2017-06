* Tightened liquidity triggers paying in USD/INR forward premiums, particularly in the near-end. * Annualised 1-month forwards rise to 6.90 pct vs 6.80 pct in the previous close, while the 1-year rises to 5.83 pct from 5.73 pct. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 852.95 billion rupees, marking the highest in over two-and-half months, signalling stress in the banking system due to advance tax outflows. * A senior asset-liability official at a bank says 12-month sticking to its recent 5.75-6.0 percent range, but could break above the upper range if the spot rupee targets a move to 53.80-53.65. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)