* India's BSE index falls 0.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.58 percent as of 0921 GMT. * Worries about political instability weigh after a key ally of the ruling coalition withdrew its support, demanding the government reverse its decision to raise diesel prices and open India's supermarket sector to foreign direct investment. * Retailers fall: Pantaloon Retail down 2.3 percent, although paring losses of as much as 10.5 percent. Trent falls 3.1 percent. * Banks fall as any signs of rollbacks on reforms could dent expectations for RBI rate cuts: ICICI Bank falls 2.3 percent, while State Bank of India falls 0.8 percent. ž * Reliance Industries declines 2.4 percent, down for a second session on profit-taking, and also weighed down after Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades the stock to "sell" from "reduce", saying the recent run-up in shares is not justified by fundamentals or the outlook for refining margins. * However, state-owned oil stocks gain despite the possibility of a rollback in diesel price hikes as global crude prices slump after Saudi Arabia pledges earlier this week to bring down oil prices. * Bharat Petroleum Corp advances 2.3 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 3.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)