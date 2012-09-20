MUMBAI, Sept 20 India received bids worth 253.90 billion rupees ($4.70 billion) in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of the 341.63 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said on Thursday. Demand was strong for unused limits for old category corporate debt, with the amount of bids nearly doubling the amount on offer, while the other two categories saw more lukewarm demand. One of the sources said the political instability seen after a key ally withdrew its support from the coalition government took away some of the sheen after India had announced big bang reforms last week. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUT-OFF PREV CUT-OFF BIDS ON OFFER (basis points) (in bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term Category-Government Debt 0.0001 0.001 132.55 234.88 Old Category-Corporate Debt 5.51 2.80 63.41 37.36 Long-term Infra-Corporate debt 0.0001 0.0001 57.94 69.39 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.0550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)