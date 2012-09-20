September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fantasia Holdings Group Co Limited
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 13.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.472
Yield 13.9 pct
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bofaml, UBS & ICBCI
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.