* USD/INR at 54.31/32 versus its 54.01/02 previous close as of 1039 GMT, holding onto gains in a range-bound session. * Foreign bank dealer says expects 54.50 to hold for the session, with only position squaring by banks expected. * The rupee will respond to further political developments, especially with the Congress Party looking at mustering support from regional parties after a key ally withdrew its support. * Euro fell to a 1-week low against the dollar after disappointing German private sector data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)