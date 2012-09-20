September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 27, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 2017 UST

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank, KEB Asia &

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

