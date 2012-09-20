BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alfa Bank
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date September 26, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
