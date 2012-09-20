September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 10, 2014

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 104.632

Payment Date October 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 175 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0766126501

