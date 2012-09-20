BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global (Met Life)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 30, 2026
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.747
Yield 3.523 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
ISIN XS0834641358
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Yield 2.426 pct
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.9bp
over the 3.5 pct 2019 DBR
ISIN XS0834640541
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.