Sep 20Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 06/09 06/09 24/09 nil 42,153 nil n.a. 2) MV BAYTUR INT.OCN UREA 11/09 11/09 27/09 nil 49,000 nil n.a. 3) MV XIN XIANG ORISSA GB 16/09 16/09 20/09 19,300 nil nil n.a. 4) MT PLAIN SAILING JMB CP COKE 17/09 17/09 26/09 nil 8,799 nil n.a. 5) MT SEMUA JAMES EDIBLE OIL 17/09 17/09 21/09 nil 8,000 nil n.a. 6) MT EAGLE ORISSA DIESEL 20/09 20/09 20/09 nil 6,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV FABULUOUS JMB GB 11,300 nil nil 19/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ARTISTRY JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,120 nil 20/09 2) MT PALCHEM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 20/09 3) MV ZHONG SHAN VIKING GB 22,500 nil nil 22/09 4) MV WIENIAWSKI PUYVAST GB 14,000 nil nil 22/09 5) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSA DIESEL nil 17,000 nil 22/09 6) MV PONTONOSTOS SEAPORT ROCK PHOS. nil 22,000 nil 23/09 7) MT STX INFINITY JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 23/09 8) MV RT STAR ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID nil 11,000 nil 23/09 9) MV ALAAN AMAN BENLINE UREA nil 38,470 nil 24/09 10) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 26/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL