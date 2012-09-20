Sep 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SH GRACE GAC Map 21/08 21/08 22/09 nil 21,509 nil 4,471 2) HAN DE J.M.BAXI STEEL 19/09 19/09 21/09 207 nil nil 207 3) KINSHIP Cement Steel 17/09 17/09 21/09 nil 1,188 nil 899 4) RAINBOW NOBLE Sulphur 16/09 16/09 27/09 nil 125 nil 940 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean GAC Map nil 7,493 nil ----- 29/08 2) Tim James Steel nil 3,660 nil ----- 08/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dai Duong Dinshaw Chips nil 6,550 nil 20/09 2) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 132/140 20/09 3) Densa Wilhelmsen Steel 12,000 nil nil 21/09 4) Han J.M.Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 21/09 5) Tanbinh Everett Wood nil 5,274 nil 22/09 6) Artemis NYK Heavy nil 1,000 nil 23/09 7) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 131/131 23/09 8) Deal Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 24/09 9) Dream K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09 10) Mandarin Wilhel Steel 30,000 nil nil 26/09 11) Viking K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/09 12) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,100 nil 26/09 13) Dai Duong Dinshaw Chips nil 9,600 nil 26/09 14) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL