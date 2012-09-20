BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8bp
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.