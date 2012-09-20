BRIEF-Automotive Solutions Group says directors recommend that shareholders reject AMA Group's offer
* Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders reject offer in relation to AMA Group's bidder's statement dated 23 May 2017
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Province of Ontario
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 27, 2019
Coupon 1.65 pct
Reoffer price 99.724
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.75bp
over the UST
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, HSBC & ScotiaBank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5-1
LONDON, June 6 QBE Insurance Group will set up a new subsidiary in Brussels to preserve its ability to operate across the European Union after Britain leaves the EU, the Australian business insurer said on Tuesday.