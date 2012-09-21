* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking gains in Asian FX, stocks. Pair last closed at 54.385/395. * Political developments will be closely watched with key ally ministers' to submit resignation in protest against reform measures. * USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 54.23-28. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.1 percent up, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.8 percent higher. * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)