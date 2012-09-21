* USD/INR opens lower at 54.18/19 versus Thursday's close of 54.385/395, tracking gains in Asian FX and an expected higher opening for local stocks. * Rupee to react to political developments, with gains likely if government does not roll back on reform moves. * The cabinet may meet next week to take more reform steps such as lowering subsidies on sugar and improving the finances of power utilities, The Economic Times reported citing government sources. link.reuters.com/rys72t (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)