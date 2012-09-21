* Shares in Pantaloon Retail gained 7 percent after India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains. * India on Thursday formally implemented a spate of reforms unveiled late last week aimed at reviving growth and staving off a credit rating downgrade. * Pantaloon Retail had fallen 7.5 in the previous two sessions on worries the government would roll back FDI measures. * Among other retail stocks, Shoppers Stop gained 2.6 percent while Trent rose 4.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)