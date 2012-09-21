BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Pantaloon Retail gained 7 percent after India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains. * India on Thursday formally implemented a spate of reforms unveiled late last week aimed at reviving growth and staving off a credit rating downgrade. * Pantaloon Retail had fallen 7.5 in the previous two sessions on worries the government would roll back FDI measures. * Among other retail stocks, Shoppers Stop gained 2.6 percent while Trent rose 4.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.