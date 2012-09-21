* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opens flat at 8.16 percent. * Bond dealers waiting to see demand at the 150 billion rupees sale, the second last auction in the first half borrowing calendar. * Bond market response to the formal opening of the supermarket sector to foreign chains and easing foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters on Tuesday was subdued given the political uncertainty after the biggest ally pulled out of the government. * Traders expect bonds to remain rangebound till India announces its borrowing amount for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March 2013 later this month. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)