* USD/INR falls further to 53.88/89 as of 0552 GMT versus last close of 54.385/395 on stock-related dollar sales by foreign funds. * The benchmark BSE index gains 1.65 percent and the NSE index is up 1.77 percent. * Investors hopeful of more reforms from the government, including a potential hike in FDI limits in insurers. * Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of 736 million rupees ($13.55 million) on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data, after buying a total of 62.6 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) in the three sessions from Sept 14-18. * USD/INR's support seen at Monday's low of 53.66. ($1 = 54.3050 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)