BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Amara Raja Batteries gains 7.4 percent to 404.00 rupees as of 0603 GMT after Nomura initiates the auto and industrial batteries maker at "buy" with a target price of 547 rupees. * Shares had earlier hit a record high of 412.50 rupees. * Nomura says Amara Raja to benefit from increased demand from battery replacements from autos purchases in fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2011, when auto sales grew at a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent. * Amara Raja's industrial batteries also expected to benefit from lower competition from Chinese imports due to a weaker rupee and India's weak power supply conditions, Nomura adds. * Amara's valuation discount to larger player Exide Industries should narrow to around 20 percent from around 35 percent on the back of "strong and sustainable" earnings growth, Nomura adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.