* Amara Raja Batteries gains 7.4 percent to 404.00 rupees as of 0603 GMT after Nomura initiates the auto and industrial batteries maker at "buy" with a target price of 547 rupees. * Shares had earlier hit a record high of 412.50 rupees. * Nomura says Amara Raja to benefit from increased demand from battery replacements from autos purchases in fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2011, when auto sales grew at a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent. * Amara Raja's industrial batteries also expected to benefit from lower competition from Chinese imports due to a weaker rupee and India's weak power supply conditions, Nomura adds. * Amara's valuation discount to larger player Exide Industries should narrow to around 20 percent from around 35 percent on the back of "strong and sustainable" earnings growth, Nomura adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)