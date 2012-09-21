* The prospect of additional reforms and its ensuing politics will drive Indian debt/FX markets, promising a busy week in which the government is also set to announce its borrowing plans for the second half of the fiscal year. * The biggest partner in the Indian ruling coalition formally withdrew on Friday over its opposition to big-ticket economic reforms, but investors were comforted after Samajwadi Party said it would continue extending outside support. * The government is widely expected to take up more reform steps, including raising foreign direct investment limit in insurers to 49 percent. * A cabinet reshuffle is also expected after the exit of ministers from Trinamool Congress. * Investors are also keenly awaiting the government's second-half borrowing plans amid widespread expectations India will breach its 5.1 percent fiscal deficit target. * The government is set to borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($104.96 billion) in the current fiscal year, 65 percent of which is expected to be raised in the first half. KEY EVENTS Mon - Tues: India Investment Forum in New York. Listed participants include RBI Deputy Gov Subir Gokarn and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia. Mon: Farm Ministry's output forecast for the 2012/13 crop year. Friday: India's April-August fiscal deficit data and June quarter balance of payments. ($1 = 54.3050 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)