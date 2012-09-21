* India's OIS rates ease with the 1-year rate down 1 basis point (bp) to 7.69 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.13 percent. * Receivings in swaps are largely driven by the announcement of withholding tax cut and in anticipation of more fiscal reforms from the government, traders say. * Traders also brace for the liquidity cushion of 170 billion rupees ($3.13 billion) on Saturday after the RBI cut the cash reserve ratio. ($1 = 54.3050 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)