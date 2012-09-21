* Indian cash rates marginally lower at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 on reserves reporting day. * RBI's 25 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio will be effective from Saturday, which will add 170 billion rupees of liquidity. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 491.85 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction of the day. The RBI conducts two auctions on reporting fortnights. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 113.26 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 267.58 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.63 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)