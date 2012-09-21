MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian stock indexes rose over 2 percent on Friday to their highest since July 2011 after the government announced new measures on overseas borrowing, bolstering confidence about its resolve to continue undertaking long-awaited reforms. Infrastructure shares gained after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram announced a cut in the withholding tax, which had first been proposed in the annual budget in March. Larsen & Toubro gained 3.84 percent. India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.2 percent to its highest close since July 25, 2011. The 50-share NSE index gained 2.46 percent. (Reportng by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)