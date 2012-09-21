BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian stock indexes rose over 2 percent on Friday to their highest since July 2011 after the government announced new measures on overseas borrowing, bolstering confidence about its resolve to continue undertaking long-awaited reforms. Infrastructure shares gained after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram announced a cut in the withholding tax, which had first been proposed in the annual budget in March. Larsen & Toubro gained 3.84 percent. India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.2 percent to its highest close since July 25, 2011. The 50-share NSE index gained 2.46 percent. (Reportng by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.