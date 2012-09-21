September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 102.064
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.4bp
over the OBL# 163
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis,
Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 700 million
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011274026
Data supplied by International Insider.