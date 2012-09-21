Sep 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 60 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB Markets & SEB Merchant Banking

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under Covered Bond Programme

ISIN NO00010660822

