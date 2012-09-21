September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Von Roll Holding AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 378.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0196238601

