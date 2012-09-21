India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Von Roll Holding AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 24, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.0 pct
Spread 378.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0196238601
Data supplied by International Insider.
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.