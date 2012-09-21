September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Linde AG

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 28, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.908

Reoffer price 99.908

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0835302513

