BRIEF-Cebu Landmasters clarifies on news article "Cebu Landmasters Seeks To Double Land Bank"
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria SA (Brisa)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2018
Coupon 6.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.501
Spread 636.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BESI, Caixabi, Deutsche Bank,
Millenium IB & Santander GBM
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.