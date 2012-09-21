Sep 21Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 06/09 06/09 25/09 nil 42,153 nil n.a. 2) MV BAYTUR INT.OCN UREA 11/09 11/09 28/09 nil 49,000 nil n.a. 3) MT PLAIN SAILING JMB CP COKE 18/09 18/09 26/09 nil 8,799 nil n.a. 4) MT SEMUA JAMES EDIBLE OIL 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil 8,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV FABULUOUS JMB GB 11,300 nil nil 19/09 --- 2) MT PALCHEM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 20/09 --- 3) MT ARTISTRY JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,120 nil 21/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ZHONG SHAN VIKING GB 22,500 nil nil 22/09 2) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSA DIESEL nil 17,000 nil 22/09 3) MV CHENNAI BOTHRA COAL nil 38,000 nil 22/09 4) MT STX INFINITY JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 23/09 5) MV WIENIAWSKI PUYVAST GB 14,000 nil nil 23/09 6) MV PONTONOSTOS SEAPORT ROCK PHOS. nil 22,000 nil 24/09 7) MV RT STAR ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID nil 11,000 nil 24/09 8) MV ALAM AMAN BENLINE UREA nil 38,470 nil 24/09 9) MV AN ZE JIANG ACT GB nil 13,000 nil 25/09 10) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 26/09 11) MVD CENTAURUS SEATRANS COAL nil 52,277 nil 24/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL