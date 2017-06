* USD/INR likely to open in range, with pair last close at 53.45/46. * Asian stock, FX cues negative, but dealers are bullish on the rupee, given the recent spate of reforms. * India may raise the overseas borrowing limit by Indian corporates by $10 billion to $50 billion in a bid to draw more capital, an unnamed finance ministry official told The Economic Times. link.reuters.com/zyx72t * USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 53.40-44. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.4 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.7 percent lower. * Euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five weeks after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; Editing by Ram Mohan)