* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.7 percent. * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors shifted their focus to economic fundamentals, while monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors bought stocks worth 23.27 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index rose 2.2 percent. * India is set to announce additional measures, with investors hoping for an increase in foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector, reforms in the goods and services tax, and debt restructuring for state electricity boards. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)