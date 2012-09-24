* USD/INR falls sharply in choppy opening trades with
pair at 53.11/12 after rising to 53.52 initially, 53.45/46 last
close.
* "There is panic selling from exporters on fears the rupee will
strengthen more," says a senior dealer with a state-run bank.
* Talk of NDF arbitrage-related selling also helping rupee, say
dealers.
* Asian stock, FX cues negative, but dealers are bullish on the
rupee, given the recent spate of reforms.
* India may raise the overseas borrowing limit by Indian
corporates by $10 billion to $50 billion in a bid to draw more
capital, an unnamed finance ministry official told The Economic
Times.
link.reuters.com/zyx72t
* USD/INR has major support at 52.96, which is the 38.2 percent
of the 43.85-57.32 rise. Initial resistance at 53.66, the
initial low last week, as per technical charts.
* Euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its
first weekly decline in five weeks after a recent batch of weak
economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy
makers.
