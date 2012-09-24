* USD/INR falls sharply in choppy opening trades with pair at 53.11/12 after rising to 53.52 initially, 53.45/46 last close. * "There is panic selling from exporters on fears the rupee will strengthen more," says a senior dealer with a state-run bank. * Talk of NDF arbitrage-related selling also helping rupee, say dealers. * Asian stock, FX cues negative, but dealers are bullish on the rupee, given the recent spate of reforms. * India may raise the overseas borrowing limit by Indian corporates by $10 billion to $50 billion in a bid to draw more capital, an unnamed finance ministry official told The Economic Times. link.reuters.com/zyx72t * USD/INR has major support at 52.96, which is the 38.2 percent of the 43.85-57.32 rise. Initial resistance at 53.66, the initial low last week, as per technical charts. * Euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five weeks after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)