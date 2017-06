* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 bp to 8.15 percent * Investors continue to build longs on expectations of interest rate cuts from the central bank after the government goes on a reform drive. * The banking system's cash deficit could ease after the infusion of 170 billion rupees ($3.18 billion) on Saturday following the RBI's cut in the cash reserve ratio announced on Sept. 17. * However, further buying in bonds may be limited ahead of the borrowing details for the second half of the year due to be announced sometime this week. * The 10-year bond is seen in a range of 8.12-8.17 percent during the session. ($1 = 53.5150 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)