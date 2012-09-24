* The BSE index fell 0.2 percent in early trading, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.18 percent. * Defensive sectors fall as investors continue to bet on the government's reform measures and the U.S. Federal Reserve's new asset purchase programme, to favour beaten-down and high-beta stocks. * Cigarette maker ITC falls 1.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever falls 2.1 percent. * Larsen & Toubro falls 1.1 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying it was trading above historical median valuations even as the macro economic environment remained tough. * Power sector lenders Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp rise 2-3 percent on hopes of restructuring of loans for State Electricity Boards. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)