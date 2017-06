* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.68 percent. * Investors turn hopeful the central bank will be prompted to lower rates following recent reforms by the government. * The infusion of 170 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday after the cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio is expected to put further downward pressure on near-end rates. * However, traders see a more muted impact from the CRR cut as the banking system liquidity deficit remains at over 800 billion rupees, as indicated by Monday's repo auction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)