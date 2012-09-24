(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By George Hay

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The British government’s plan to provide 1 billion pounds for a new small business bank is welcome. But it will need a watertight strategy to get past the European Commission, which referees the single market in which all 27 member states of the European Union operate. Without care, the plan could founder on regulations designed to enhance competition and outlaw state aid for ailing companies.

The Commission’s rules are simple. Governments cannot set up banks that lend below market rates, as this constitutes a subsidy which hurts private sector providers both in the host country and elsewhere.

The UK government’s new bank could avoid difficulty by lending at market rates, with a rigorous independent policing body to show that it is keeping in line with them. But that assumes the existing lenders are unwilling to meet supply. It could be that the market rate is too high for there to be any demand. And if the rates stay where they are demand may remain weak.

The new UK bank could lend at lower rates if Britain can demonstrate the need for “additionality” – that the state has to fill in because no private sector bank will do so. If the UK can argue that SME lending is a general problem for all euro zone states then it might be able to build a case, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research. To back up its claims, the UK could point to Bank of England data that shows net lending to UK companies with a turnover of less than 25 million pounds has been negative for over a year, while spreads on new lending to the sector have been widening.

The existence of KfW may also give assistance. It would be difficult for the German state-run bank to provide below-market rate on domestic loans if its existence had not predated the Commission’s state-aid rules. The UK could argue that it deserves the same treatment.

It’s not yet clear whether the UK’s bank, being championed by Business Secretary Vince Cable, will be a proper lending bank or just an aggregation of pre-existing policies. Hard questions about who will take the all-important lending decisions also remain. But if the UK wants to be radical, it will have to find ways around Brussels first.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The UK is to set aside 1 billion pounds to establish a British business bank to help small and medium-sized companies access credit, the Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Sept. 24.

- Reuters: UK pledges $1.6 bln for state-backed business bank [ID:nL5E8KN2CU] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

