By George Hay

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Madrid will soon get 100 billion euros to recapitalise the country’s ailing banks, but hints it may end up only using 60 billion. Spain doesn’t seem to grasp that it must be conservative to be credible. Some of its current assumptions look way too optimistic.

A full view will be published shortly.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Spain is set to release details of stress tests on its banks on Sept. 28.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

(Editing by Pierre Briançon and David Evans)

((george.hay@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS SPAIN/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.