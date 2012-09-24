(Adds detail, Ovum forecast)
By Lee Chyen Yee
SHENZHEN, Sept 24 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd [HWT.UL], the world's second-largest telecom equipment maker
and No.6 handset maker, expects revenue from its consumer
devices unit to grow by about 30 percent next year from the $9
billion forecast for this year.
Huawei also plans to launch smartphones using Microsoft's
(MSFT.O) Windows 8 operating system later this year or early
next year, Wan Biao, CEO of Huawei Device, said in an interview
on Monday at the company's headquarters in the southern city of
Shenzhen.
"We're still in the mode of investing actively for the next
1-2 years, so it will be a big challenge to achieve high
profitability," Wan said. "We expect our consumer devices
division's revenues to increase by 30 percent next year, with
smartphones growing at least 40 percent."
Huawei, which has diversified into mobile phones, expects
sales of its consumer devices - including mobiles, tablets and
data cards - to rise by around a third this year from $6.8
billion last year, a senior executive said in May, adding the
business could hit sales of $30 billion in five years as the
unit matches the flagship telecoms gear business as a revenue
driver. [ID:nB9E8FI010]
The company has said it aims to ship more than 100 million
mobile phones this year, including 60 million smartphones to
increase its global market share. [ID:nL3E8FP63T]
Global smartphone shipments will reach 1.7 billion in 2017,
up from 450 million last year - of which around 160 million were
sold in emerging markets - Ovum said in a report on Monday.
Wan said Huawei was considering developing its own
smartphone operating system, but he gave no timeframe for this.
While its consumer products are widely accepted, Huawei's
telecoms equipment business has hit roadblocks in the United
States and more recently, in Australia, over security issues.
In July, Huawei posted a 22 percent drop in first-half
operating profit, citing the "significant challenge" of the
global economy and the telecoms equipment market.
