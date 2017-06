* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.15 percent on rate cut hopes after the government's reforms. * However, a rally that saw yields fall 9 bps so far in September is looking as having running its course absent any fresh triggers, traders say. * A further rally in bonds is expected only when there is an actual RBI rate cut, they add. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in 8.12 to 8.17 percent band until the borrowing calendar is announced later this week. * Most dealers expect the government to breach its fiscal deficit target for fiscal 2012/13. * But traders say India may chose to hold off on announcing any changes in borrowings from the targets announced in March until it has a better grip of its actual needs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)