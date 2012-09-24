* India's BSE index falls 0.34 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.31 as of 0925 GMT. * Defensive sectors extend falls as investors continue to favour cyclicals and high-beta stocks, betting on additional government reforms and global liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve's new asset purchase programme. * Cigarette maker ITC falls 2.5 percent, while Hindustan Unilever falls 2.3 percent. * Most software services exporters decline tracking a recent surge in the Indian rupee and a subdued demand outlook. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.1 percent, while HCL Technologies falls 2.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)